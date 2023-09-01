Juliana Airport: the new departures hall will open its doors on November 1, 2023 | FAXINFO

Work on the reconstruction of the airport began in September 2021 and is entering the final stages of the rehabilitation project. Princess Juliana International Airport will soon have a brand new departures hall which will open its doors on November 1, 2023 at the dawn of the new tourist season.

The first phase involves the completion of the state-of-the-art departure hall with new terrazzo flooring that gives the venue a sophisticated look. The departures hall will feature the airport's new stores, state-of-the-art amenities, spacious waiting areas, advanced security checkpoints and streamlined boarding processes. The airport has also installed new elevators, judiciously integrated into the layout of the terminal to facilitate navigation and optimize the flow of passengers. The check-in hall, dedicated to passenger comfort and a smooth check-in process, will be operational in December 2023. Airport management has carefully planned the relocation process to ensure maximum security, minimum disruption and inconvenience to travellers. Clear signage, airport staff and additional resources will be available to guide passengers through the various airport facilities. The rebuilt terminal will be opened in a phased approach, with each phase focusing on specific areas to ensure smooth airport operations throughout the project. The next phase of the project will consist of the construction of a modernized arrivals hall offering, among other things, improved baggage handling systems and efficient immigration and customs processes. The construction of the arrivals hall should be finalized by the second quarter of 2024, before next summer. The phased approach to rebuilding the new terminal reflects Princess Juliana International Airport's determination to upgrade to world-class airport standards while adapting to the changing needs of the aviation industry. The transformative project aims to position the airport as a hub of convenience, comfort and efficiency, allowing passengers to travel easily and confidently beyond the Caribbean region. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aeroport-juliana-le-nouveau-hall-des-departs-ouvrira-ses-portes-le-1er-novembre-2023/