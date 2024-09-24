JULIANA AIRPORT: Travelers affected by new power outage | FAXINFO

Princess Juliana International Airport was plunged into darkness again last Saturday, leaving travellers stranded and causing discontent. The recurring problem has raised serious questions about the reliability of the electricity supply and the maintenance of the airport's infrastructure.

MP Omar Ottely publicly questioned whether the recent airport generator outage was due to frequent power outages or a lack of maintenance. “This situation is unacceptable,” Ottely said. “The airport is the first point of contact for many travelers arriving in Sint Maarten, and being without power not only disrupts operations, but also tarnishes the country’s reputation as a tourist destination.”

Meanwhile, the airport management, in a public statement on the incident that occurred on Saturday, revealed that the airport has four emergency generators, three of which must operate in a synchronized manner to provide the necessary electrical energy.

"We need to get to the bottom of this to find a long-term systemic solution so that the airport always has sufficient capacity to operate the facility," said Minister Heyliger-Marten, adding that "it is totally unacceptable that in this day and age, GEBE or no GEBE, the airport should experience these kinds of power outages without an adequate backup system being put in place in time." _AF

