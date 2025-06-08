June 13th marks the 40th Annual Commemoration of Sint Maarten’s Flag Day | Government of Sint Maarten

On Friday, June 13th, 2025, the people, and Government of Sint Maarten will commemorate the 40th Anniversary of “Flag Day” at the grounds of the Leonald Conner School in Cay Bay. The annual commemoration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Patriotic School Parade that starts in front of the Market Garden Supermarket at the entrance of the Billy Folly Road. The parade then proceeds on to the Welfare Road in the direction towards Caribbean Cinemas, it continues to the entrance at Cay Bay Road, and ends at the grounds of the Leonald Conner School parking lot.

Considering that Flag Day is not a public holiday, the annual celebration is geared towards the primary schools on the island. As of 2022, the Department of Culture has introduced the Patriotic School Parade to promote nation-building through displays of patriotism and national pride. Each year, the celebration is prepared by grouping several schools from a selected district. In 2025, 3 schools with over 700 students and teachers will be representing Simpson Bay, Cole Bay and Cay Bay. The Leonald Conner School, Sister Regina Primary School and The Seventh Day Adventist School are proudly participating on behalf of their respective districts. In addition to the Patriotic School Parade, a Flag Hoisting Ceremony along with official addresses by invited guests and cultural performances will enhance the celebratory atmosphere at the school grounds.

The Sint Maarten Flag was designed by Roselle Richardson 40 years ago, presented by Dr. Claude Wathey, and approved and established by the members of the Island Council on June 13th, 1985. The National Flag of Sint Maarten is a symbol of honor and pride for all Sint Maarteners at home and abroad. Today, the Sint Maarten Flag remains an integral part of the fabric of our historical and cultural heritage.

In the days leading up to the Flag Day commemoration ceremony on June 13th, the Government Administration Building will be draped in red, white, and blue. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, the Honorable Melissa Gumbs, is calling on individuals and businesses across the entire island to show their pride and patriotism by decorating and flying the Sint Maarten Flag on their vehicles, businesses, and buildings or other places deemed appropriate. People are also reminded to follow proper protocol and etiquette when displaying the Sint Maarten Flag.

The Patriotic School Parade will feature musical performances by King Beau Beau, Ilismo, and DJ Pauly. Patriotic residents and businesses in the Cole Bay and Cay Bay areas are also encouraged to support or join the parade as it passes by their respective locations. Additional cultural performances will showcase contributions by our youth, including the reigning Junior Calypso King – King Jojo & 1st Runner Up Princess Peterson.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/June-13th-marks-the-40th-Annual-Commemoration-of-Sint-Maartens-Flag-Day.aspx