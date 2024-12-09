Junior Ranger Program: 7 young divers certified | FAXINFO

The Nature Foundation of Sint Maarten recently concluded its Junior Ranger 2024 program at a special event. This educational program, supported by the CORENA project and funded by RESEMBID, enabled seven adolescents aged 12 to 14 to engage in environmental protection while acquiring practical skills.

Over the course of six months, these youth participated in a variety of activities, from sailing and bird watching to biodiversity monitoring and patrolling natural areas. These experiences allowed them to learn techniques such as data collection and habitat monitoring, preparing them for careers in science and conservation. A major milestone was the scuba diving certification that all participants obtained in November. This achievement reflects their dedication and provides them with useful tools for research and conservation work. “We are proud of the commitment of these youth and look forward to developing more educational programs,” said a CORENA project representative.

This program is an initiative of the COastal REsilience Needs Assessment (CORENA) project, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and the Nature Foundation. It is part of the sustainable development efforts supported by the RESEMBID program, funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France. _VX

Info: https://naturefoundationsxm.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/programme-junior-ranger-7-jeunes-plongeurs-certifies/