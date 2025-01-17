JUNIOR TRIATHLON / SXM Tri Kids: A first edition full of promise | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, the Galion hosted the first edition of the SXM Tri Kids, a unique sporting event aimed at young people aged 3 to 13. Organised by the SXM Tri Académie association, this triathlon brought together 33 children for a day dedicated to surpassing oneself and conviviality.

An event suitable for all ages

The courses were carefully designed to suit the abilities of the different age groups. The youngest, aged 3 to 5, completed a 25m swim, 500m cycle and 200m run. The distances gradually increased for the older age groups, with a particularly tough challenge for the 12-13 year olds: a 200m swim, 4km cycle and 1,2km run.

Beyond the competition, the goal was to allow each child to enjoy a fun and safe sporting experience. No distinction between girls and boys in the rankings, and for this first edition, everyone leaves a winner.

A festive atmosphere

After the events that began at 14:30 p.m., a snack was offered to all participants. The afternoon ended on a joyful note with a raffle, during which Lou and Sacha each won a bike. A success that lays the foundations for a recurring sporting event for the young people of Saint-Martin. Next sporting event: February 2 for an adult duathlon, still organized by SXM Tri Académie. _VX

Info: Facebook – SXM Tri Académie

Full list of winners

3-5 years old category:

1st: Keoni (7'04'')

2nd: Joa (7'28'')

3rd: Eden (7'55'')

6-7 years old category:

1st: Leo (7'43'')

2nd: Malone (8'01'')

3rd: Mahé (8'03'')

8-9 years old category:

1st: Blaydisha (12'58'')

2nd: Motilio (13'01'')

3rd: Aedan (13'12'')

10-11 years old category:

1st: Greyson Burell (13'55'')

2nd: Ael (16'21'')

3rd: Elouann (16'36'')

12-13 years old category:

1st: Oscar (18'45'')

2nd: Lou (24'36'')

3rd: Léo (26'43'')

