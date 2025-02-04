JUSTICE: A strategic seminar to strengthen the judicial organization | FAXINFO

On January 31, the local court of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy hosted an unprecedented seminar bringing together the heads of courts and jurisdictions of Basse-Terre and Pointe-à-Pitre. This meeting provided an opportunity to address fundamental issues for local justice, including managerial training, internal communication, and the need for a fully-fledged court in Saint-Martin.

At the initiative of Michaël Janas, President of the Basse-Terre Court of Appeal, and Éric Maurel, Attorney General, this seminar brought together 16 heads of court and jurisdiction for intensive training led by Frédéric Pouille, a high-level coach from the Ministry of Justice. The objective is clear: to rethink and improve management methods within overseas jurisdictions.

"We all need to progress, learn to communicate better and optimize our organization," explained Michaël Janas. For Éric Maurel, this training is a first in the history of the Basse-Terre Court of Appeal: "This is the first time that we have brought together all the administrative and judicial management here in Saint-Martin, in order to think together about possible improvements."

This seminar made it possible to identify dysfunctions and deficiencies, particularly in terms of communication and resource management. "It is rare for high-level magistrates and clerks to come together in this way to work on common methods," added Éric Maurel, stressing the importance of better coordination to ensure optimal functioning of justice.

Saint-Martin at the heart of judicial priorities

In addition to the managerial aspect, this meeting also aimed to highlight the essential role of the Saint-Martin local court, a jurisdiction located 300 km from its main base in Basse-Terre. "This court is a crucial link in justice in the Northern Islands. We are particularly vigilant to ensure that it can operate effectively," said Éric Maurel.

The president of the Basse-Terre judicial court, Ségolène Pasquier, also highlighted local specificities: "Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy represent 40% of our activity, but we do not have 40% of the necessary staff there. The absence of a penitentiary establishment complicates certain procedures even more."

Towards a fully-fledged court in Saint-Martin?

Beyond the unprecedented training, Michaël Janas and Éric Maurel reaffirmed their commitment to the creation of a fully-fledged judicial court in Saint-Martin. “It was a utopia a few years ago, but today, this idea is listened to and supported at the highest levels in Paris,” Éric Maurel said, adding that the decision is now based on political will. And Michaël Janas continued: “We must obtain additional human resources: magistrates, clerks, prosecutors… It is essential that Saint-Martin benefits from a justice system that meets its needs.”

A seminar anchored in concrete facts

This seminar, also attended by the directors of the regional administrative services (SAR), was also marked by a practical and innovative approach. "It was not just about exchanging ideas, but also about implementing concrete actions," explained Frédéric Pouille, who will return in a year to assess the progress made.

The public prosecutor of Pointe-à-Pitre, Caroline Calbo, welcomed a modern and bold approach: "We must know how to question ourselves, listen to litigants and adapt our operations to the realities on the ground". As Xavier Sicot, public prosecutor of Basse-Terre, pointed out, "this initiative shows that Saint-Martin is fully important to the judicial authority. This executive seminar (…) aims to work better together, with a solid team, to meet all the requirements that justice presents". _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/justice-un-seminaire-strategique-pour-renforcer-lorganisation-judiciaire/