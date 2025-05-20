JUSTICE / Juvenile violence: National Day of Access to Justice opens the debate | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the National Day of Access to Law (JNAD), France Victims 971 and the Departmental Council for Access to Law of Guadeloupe organize, the May 23 next, one conference-debate on the juvenile violence, at the Marigot local court.

This 2025 edition takes place in a context where the issues of juvenile delinquency and escalation of violence are of concern to both institutions and civil society.

This meeting, open to all from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m., will bring together several expert speakers around this sensitive topic. Among them, Errol Nuissier, expert psychologist near the Basse-Terre Court of Appeal and lecturer at the University of the Antilles, will shed light on the psychological mechanisms at work in violent acts among young people. Alongside him, Marie-Lucie Godard, Deputy Prosecutor, and Marie-Georges Martinvalet, children's judge, will deliver their judicial point of view on the question. Laurent Meyer, head of the Judicial protection of young people (PJJ) in Saint-Martin, will also participate in the exchanges, alongside the Psychologists Farah Viotty and Eva Da Silva, as well as the gendarmerie.

This day, created in 2018 by the Ministry of Justice, aims to remind people that access to the law is a fundamental right, free and universal. Everyone, regardless of age, gender, nationality or income, must be able to know their rights and obligations and be supported in their efforts. In the face of juvenile violence, awareness-raising, prevention and dialogue remain essential levers, which must be strengthened collectively. _Vx

