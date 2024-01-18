Kameleon Beats Trio at the Maho Jazz Club this Friday | FAXINFO

This group of 3 professional musicians plans to delight their audience on Friday January 19 at the Maho Jazz Club. Faxinfo has already had the opportunity to attend one of their concerts and it is worth the trip.

Kameleon Beats Trio is led by pianist-composer Didier Prossaird, a French-American pianist who recently settled in Saint-Martin after spending 30 years as a professional musician and producer in the United States.

He composed this shock trio with Fred York on drums and Wilki Souklaye on bass guitar. The group will play many original compositions by Didier and will take you on a musical journey around the world.

Don't miss this last event of the season organized by Roberta.

Whatsapp reservations: + (59) 06 90 88 00 22

