KITE SURFING: Théo Demanez claims his first world victory in Sylt | FAXINFO

It took until the last wave for the dream to become reality. Sylt, in the north of Germany, the Saint-Martinois Théo Demanez signed, on Sunday August 31, the best performance of his young career by winning the stage of GKA Kite World Tour.

The circuit resumed after a five-month break in a setting far removed from the warm waters of the Caribbean, and very quickly, the hierarchy was shaken up. The favorites were forced out prematurely, opening the door to a ambitious new generation. Théo seized the opportunity: his impeccable figures gave him the decisive lead. The final siren sealed a first world victory and an immense emotion for the man who, two years earlier, had stopped at the gates of the podium. Théo here beats the Brazilian Gabriel Benetton (2nd and world champion in 2024), the Australian James Carew (3rd) and the Italian Leonardo Casati (4e).

By winning this victory, just before his 25th birthday, Théo climbs to the fifth place in the 2025 general classification and a turning point for his career, which confirms the rise of the French on the circuit, since Capucine Delannoy won the women's competition. The German event will remain as a milestone: the one where Théo Demanez took the leap to establish himself among the big names in kitesurf worldwide!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/kite-surf-theo-demanez-soffre-sa-premiere-victoire-mondiale-a-sylt/