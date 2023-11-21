KITESURFING: Theo Demanez finishes 5th in the Hydrofoil Freestyle world rankings in Brazil | FAXINFO

As part of the GKA Kite World Cup Brazil 2023, Saint-Martin resident Theo Demanez carried the colors of his island high by ranking 5th in the world in the Hydrofoil Freestyle category during the first day of competition.

Present in Brazil to participate in this coveted sporting event which brings together kitesurfing fans, world-renowned athletes and big names in the kite industry, Theo Demanez delivered incredible tricks in the Hydrofoil Freestyle series. The GKA Kite World Cup Brazil 2023, which was held from November 14 to 17, this year had 25 participants in the men's category and 12 participants in the women's category. In the Hydrofoil Freestyle rankings, we find in first position the Frenchman Charles Brodel who won his 5th world champion title here, followed by Alex Soto (Dominican Republic) in second place and Joselito Del Rosario (Dominican Republic) on the last step of the podium. For this Hydrofoil Freestyle category, Karolina Salandova (Czech Republic) was the only woman competing among the men. Keeping the women's Hydrofoil Freestyle flag high, she finished third in her final run. The competition continued until last Friday, giving Theo the opportunity to shine in other categories such as strapless kiting, for a different ride with a feeling of speed and direct contact with the board. Bravo to him! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/kitesurf-theo-demanez-termine-5eme-au-classement-mondial-dhydrofoil-freestyle-au-bresil/