KPSM Announces Public Safety and Traffic Measures for Soul Beach 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to inform the public that in connection with the upcoming Soul Beach 2025 event, a number of safety and traffic control measures will be implemented to ensure public safety, smooth traffic circulation, and the maintenance of public order.

The Soul Beach Festival is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, May 21st through Monday, May 26th, 2025. This highly anticipated event will bring together international artists, invited guest DJs, and large numbers of visitors and tourists from around the world. Major performances and gatherings will be held at various key locations across the island, including:

· Festival Village on the Suoaliga road

· Mullet Bay Beach and surroundings

· Maho Area

· Madame-Estate

Due to the scale of this event, the Sint Maarten Police Force will be deploying additional officers and implementing several security and traffic measures in and around these areas.

Safety and Security Measures:

· Increased police presence at all event venues and surrounding areas.

· Deployment of patrol units for crowd control and emergency response.

· Coordination with event organizers and private security for controlled entry points and secure perimeters.

Traffic Measures:

· Temporary road closures and diversions may be in effect during peak event hours.

· Officers will be present to manage flow and prevent congestion.

The general public is urged to:

· Follow police instructions and respect all traffic signage.

· Plan ahead and leave extra travel time to reach your destination.

· Avoid unnecessary travel in high-traffic zones during event hours.

· Be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

KPSM remains committed to maintaining the safety and wellbeing of all residents and visitors during the Soul Beach Festival 2025

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Announces-Public-Safety-and-Traffic-Measures-for-Soul-Beach-2025.aspx