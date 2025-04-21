KPSM Carries Out Intense Operations During Easter Weekend leading into the Carnival Season | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) conducted a series of coordinated operations over the long Good Friday and Easter weekend aimed at enhancing public safety, ensuring traffic compliance, and preparing for the upcoming Carnival season.

Throughout the weekend, the KPSM team executed a combination of static and rolling controls, and strategically incorporated drone surveillance to monitor vehicle and scooter activity around major intersections and roundabouts. These operations were part of a wider effort to tackle unsafe road behaviors and reinforce law and order in hotspot areas.

A significant focus was placed on addressing scooter-related violations, particularly in known gathering points such as the Boardwalk, Mullet Bay, and key roads across the island. During controls on the Boardwalk:

Six (6) scooters were intercepted

Three (3) fines were issued

Four (4) scooters were confiscated due to failure to meet technical and documentation requirements

With the use of drones, officers were able to actively monitor vehicles and scooters approaching and departing from major roundabouts, allowing for a proactive response.

Additional controls took place at several busy locations, including Welfare Road, Bush Road, and Simpson Bay. Across these areas:

Seventy-eight (78) vehicles were checked

Eight (8) fines were issued

Three (3) scooters were confiscated

Furthermore, in the early morning hours of Monday, April 21, 2025, KPSM executed a targeted control operation in the Defiance area near the gentlemen’s club, due to ongoing concerns about illicit activities and recent incidents involving firearms. This action demonstrates KPSM’s proactive stance in addressing public safety threats in high-risk zones.

In addition to confiscated scooters, officers also seized narcotics and a firearm, leading to further investigations.

As part of the Easter weekend enforcement, KPSM also conducted a control at the stoplights at the intersections fromed by, Bush Road, W.J.A. Nisbeth Road , A.T. Illidge Road and Longwall Road

During this initiative, nine (9) vehicles were stopped, and fines were issued for running red lights—a dangerous violation that significantly increases the risk of accidents and injuries.

These comprehensive actions are part of KPSM’s continued efforts to promote safety and order in the lead-up to the official opening of the 2025 Carnival season.

KPSM issues a strong warning to the public that any activities which pose a threat to general safety during the Carnival period will be dealt with severely. The Police Force urges all citizens and visitors to adhere to the laws and regulations in place and to cooperate with law enforcement during this festive time.

KPSM remains committed to protecting the community and ensuring a safe and enjoyable Carnival season for all.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Carries-Out-Intense-Operations-During-Easter-Weekend-leading-into-the-Carnival-Season.aspx