KPSM Commends Local Pathfinders for Hosting Camporee 2025 and Engaging Regional Youth | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) proudly acknowledges the successful hosting of the 2025 Pathfinder Camporee, organized by the local Pathfinder clubs of Sint Maarten. The event, held from April 16 to 20 at the Milton Peters College, welcomed youth participants from across the region for a week of fellowship, skill-building, and spiritual growth.

Chief of Police Mr. C. John, accompanied by several KPSM officers, visited the Camporee and took the opportunity to speak directly with the local Pathfinders as well as the many young visitors from other islands. He emphasized the value of the Pathfinder movement in shaping future leaders and promoting positive choices among youth.

The Pathfinder organization has a lasting impact on the lives of our young people, said Chief John. It instills discipline, teamwork, and respect—qualities that are essential for building stronger communities. We are proud to support this initiative.”

KPSM extends sincere gratitude to the local organizers and all participants from the neighboring islands who contributed to the success of Camporee 2025. Events like these reaffirm the power of unity, mentorship, and youth empowerment.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Commends-Local-Pathfinders-for-Hosting-Camporee-2025-and-Engaging-Regional-Youth.aspx