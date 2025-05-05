KPSM Enforces Safety Measures and Announces Route Details for Tonight’s Closing Jump-Up – Carnival 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to inform the public that the Closing Jump-Up of Carnival 2025 will take place tonight, Monday, May 5, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM from Welgelegen Road in Cay Hill.

As with all official Carnival events, KPSM reminds the community that all safety and public order measures remain fully in effect. These protocols are designed to protect both residents and visitors and to ensure a secure environment for everyone participating in the festivities.

Enforced Public Safety Measures Include:

🚫 No serving of alcohol to minors

🚫 No possession or use of illegal drugs

🚫 No public intoxication

🚫 No disturbances to public order

🚗 Adherence to traffic regulations and road safety

In addition, KPSM continues to conduct preventive searches as part of the broader safety operations ongoing through May 6, 2025. These operations are intended to prevent illegal firearm possession and minimize the risk of violence during the closing Jump-Up.

The Jump-Up may affect traffic in several key areas. KPSM advises all motorists to plan their routes accordingly and avoid the Jump-Up path during the specified times.

Location Estimated Time

· Welgelegen Road (Cay Hill) 20:00 hrs

· Churchill Roundabout 20:15 hrs

· Bush Road / Zagersgut Road Intersection 20:35 hrs

· Prins Bernard Bridge 21:10 hrs

· Percy Labega Street 21:15 hrs

· Tamarinde Steeg 21:45 hrs

· Hensley Beaujon Street 22:00 hrs

· Cornelius Vlaun Street 22:25 hrs

· Salt Pickers Roundabout 22:35 hrs

· Soualiga Boulevard 23:15 hrs

Temporary road closures will be in place along the route. Drivers should use alternate roads to avoid congestion and ensure the safety of participants and pedestrians.

Public Cooperation Appreciated

KPSM urges all members of the public to cooperate fully with law enforcement personnel throughout tonight’s event. Public support is crucial in maintaining a safe and successful closing Carnival celebration.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Enforces-Safety-Measures-and-Announces-Route-Details-for-Tonight’s-Closing-Jump-Up-–-Carnival-2025.aspx