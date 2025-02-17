KPSM Engages in Preparations for Regatta and Carnival 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

As the Sint Maarten prepares for the upcoming Regatta and Carnival 2025 celebrations, a meetings were also held earlier last week with coordinators of the Regatta, scheduled to take place between March 6th and 9th, 2025. During this meeting, representatives from the Fire Department and Paramedics were present to discuss general safety measures and review safety plans for the event. Additionally, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has initiated essential safety and security preparations to ensure a well-organized and secure event for all residents and visitors.

On Friday, February 14th, 2025, the Carnival Committee also held its first coordination meeting with the leadership of KPSM. During this meeting, key information was shared by representatives of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and the police regarding the various activities scheduled for the upcoming carnival season

It was noted that the 2025 Carnival season will be shorter due to the timing of the Easter holidays. In light of this, KPSM and SCDF discussed multiple safety-related aspects, including the scheduling of vehicle inspections for all participants in the various parades. These inspections are a crucial part of ensuring that all vehicles meet the necessary safety standards before being allowed to participate in carnival processions.

Additionally, the preparations for the first major Carnival event, the Causeway Jump-Up, scheduled for March 15th, 2025, were reviewed. This event marks the official start of the Carnival festivities and requires detailed security planning to manage crowd control and traffic regulations efficiently.

Several additional meetings between KPSM and SCDF are planned in the coming weeks leading up to Carnival 2025. These ongoing discussions will focus on finalizing security strategies,

coordinating law enforcement presence, and ensuring that all necessary safety measures are in place for a successful and incident-free Carnival season.

KPSM remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of all participants and attendees during the Regatta and Carnival celebrations.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Engages-in-Preparations-for-Regatta-and-Carnival-2025.aspx