KPSM Engages Youth During Summer Camp Visit at St. Joseph School | Government of Sint Maarten

As part of its continued commitment to youth development and community engagement, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) proudly took part in a special outreach activity at the St. Joseph School Summer Camp.

On the morning of Thursday, July 24, 2025, several officers from KPSM, including Inspector J. Martes, the Community Police Officer for Philipsburg, visited the summer camp to give a short information session to a group of enthusiastic children.

The session provided campers with the opportunity to interact with officers, ask questions about policing, and explore the functions of the police vehicle and equipment. The children were engaged and were excited to learn about the important role police officers play in the community.

At the end of the visit, the youngsters received small tokens of appreciation from the officers. These tokens were made possible thanks to the contributions of the Youth Department of KPSM, local merchants, and other generous supporters.

KPSM extends sincere thanks to the Foundation “EGO” for the invitation, to the merchants who contributed, and to all the officers who participated in making this outreach a meaningful experience.

This event underscores KPSM’s ongoing dedication to positively influencing the lives of the island’s youth. KPSM believes that every investment in a child today builds a safer, stronger community tomorrow.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Engages-Youth-During-Summer-Camp-Visit-at-St–Joseph-School.aspx