KPSM Female Officer Selected for International Training in Abu Dhabi | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is proud to announce that one of its female officers, Miss V.MARTINA, has been selected to participate in the IACP/UAE Ministry of Interior Police Academy Exchange Program.

In collaboration with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) is hosting this international initiative at the Abu Dhabi Police College in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The program will run from September 2025 to February 2026 and will provide participants with five months of comprehensive training, including physical fitness, marching, practical exercises, and academic studies in a academy structure. The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony attended by all participants and their respective agency representatives.

The honorable Minister of Justice, Ms. N. Tackling, together with the KPSM Management Team, extends best wishes to officer V.MARTINA. as she embarks on this professional journey. KPSM views this achievement as a milestone, underscoring both the dedication of its officers and the growing international recognition of Sint Maarten’s police force.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Female-Officer-Selected-for-International-Training-in-Abu-Dhabi.aspx