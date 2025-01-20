KPSM Issues Warning to the Public About ATM Scammers Operating on Sint Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is alerting the public to the resurgence of ATM scammers operating on the island. Recent reports from local banks and ongoing investigations by KPSM detectives have revealed that scammers have been placing skimming devices on ATM machines to steal users’ banking information.

During the period from December 30, 2024, to January 16, 2025, KPSM received reports indicating that scammers attempted to use skimming devices at several ATM locations, including in the Simpson Bay area. The devices are designed to capture card details and PIN codes, enabling fraudulent transactions and theft of funds.

KPSM urges all ATM users to remain vigilant and take the following precautions when using ATM machines:





Before inserting your card, check the ATM for unusual or loose attachments, especially near the card slot or keypad. If anything appears suspicious, avoid using the machine and report it to the bank immediately.

Protect Your PIN:

Cover the keypad with your hand while entering your PIN to prevent cameras or bystanders from capturing it.

Monitor Your Account:

Regularly check your bank statements or online banking for unauthorized transactions. Report any irregularities to your bank without delay.

Use Trusted Locations:

Whenever possible, use ATMs located inside banks or well-lit, heavily trafficked areas.

KPSM is actively investigating these incidents and working closely with local banks to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for these scams. Additional patrols and monitoring will be conducted around ATM locations to deter criminal activities.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges the community to remain alert and report any suspicious activities near ATM machines. Information that may assist in the investigation can be reported to KPSM via +1 721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line 9300.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Issues-Warning-to-the-Public-About-ATM-Scammers-Operating-on-Sint-Maarten.aspx