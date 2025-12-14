KPSM leads joint operations with military support in response to rise in crime | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is intensifying its efforts to address the recent rise in criminal activity on the island, with temporary support from the Marine Detachment of Dutch Defence in the Caribbean. The cooperation began on Friday Decmber 12th 2025 and will continue for the upcoming period.

The Government of Sint-Maarten via the minister of Justice N. Tacking had requested this short-term assistance to reinforce police capacity during ongoing operations. The marines will support police officers during joint patrols, assist with traffic controls. Their role is to strengthening the police presence and operational ability during this period of heightened activity.

These action will the Marines are being carried out under the directive of the chief of police of Sint-Maarten .​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-leads-joint-operations-with-military-support-in-response-to-rise-in-crime.aspx