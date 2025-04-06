KPSM Personnel Continue to Receive Upgraded Training to Enhance Public Safety | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to announces the successful completion of several key training programs aimed at enhancing the professional development of its personnel and strengthening community policing.

Five KPSM officers have recently returned from Miami, where they completed an intensive week-long training program to become certified School Resource Officers. This specialized training equips officers with the necessary skills to build positive relationships with students, foster a safe school environment, and address youth-related issues effectively within educational institutions.

In addition, several KPSM personnel took part in an intensive BAVPOL training program (Buitengewoon Agent van Politie), conducted in collaboration with various government departments. Each department focused on its own area of expertise, contributing to a well-rounded and highly professional training experience.

KPSM would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the officers who successfully completed their training, as well as extend sincere gratitude to the institutions, trainers, and partner organizations that made these essential training programs possible.

Continuous training and development remain a top priority for KPSM as the organization works to improve public safety and community engagement across the island.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Personnel-Continue-to-Receive-Upgraded-Training-to-Enhance-Public-Safety.aspx