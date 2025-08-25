KPSM Steps Up Safety Controls Together with Partners | Government of Sint Maarten

In response to growing concerns and urgent requests from both the community and business sector regarding recent robberies, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) will be stepping up its actions to keep the community safe in the coming months. These efforts will be carried out together with the Volunteer Corps of Sint Maarten (VKS) and the French Police.

The focus of these operations will include traffic controls, checks on persons, and inspections at certain locations and businesses. You will see police officers out in both marked and unmarked vehicles as part of this increased presence.

KPSM kindly asks the public to keep the following in mind:

· If you are stopped for a control, please cooperate with officers.

· When you see a police vehicle with flashing lights and sirens, always make way. Officers may be responding to urgent situations and need to reach their destination quickly.

please be aware that in the pursuit of suspects, particularly in cases involving robberies, there may be occasions where high-speed police chases occur. During such situations, we ask the community to immediately give way and provide space for officers to safely apprehend suspects. Your cooperation in these critical moments can make the difference in successfully catching criminals and keeping our community safe.

To make these actions possible, KPSM has shifted its manpower. As a result, some services at the police station may take longer than usual, and in certain cases an appointment may be required. We ask for your patience and understanding during this period.

KPSM is also encouraging business owners to take extra steps in protecting their property, staff, and customers. Recommended safety measures include:

· Installing or upgrading security cameras and ensuring they cover entrances, exits, and cash register areas.

· Using strong locks, alarm systems, and motion-sensor lighting to deter intruders.

· Creating flexible but secure entry points, such as controlled-access doors, that help manage who enters the premises.

· Training employees to recognize and report suspicious behavior.

· Keeping minimal cash on hand.

· Arranging regular checks of security systems to make sure they are working properly.

These simple steps can help reduce the chance of becoming a target for thieves or robbers and strengthen overall community safety.

Finally, KPSM reminds the public that anyone with information about criminal activities is urged to contact the Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222, or share information anonymously via the anonymous tip line at 9300.

"If you see something, say something." Your vigilance and willingness to report suspicious activities are crucial in preventing crimes before they happen. All these actions taken are all about keeping residents and visitors safe. Your patience, cooperation, and support will make a big difference.

​​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Steps-Up-Safety-Controls-Together-with-Partners.aspx