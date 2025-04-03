KPSM Strengthens Oversight of Heavy Equipment for Road Safety | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) will be intensifying traffic controls on heavy equipment vehicles to enhance road safety, particularly when these vehicles are departing from the Point-Blanch area.

Concerns have been raised regarding the driving behavior of certain heavy equipment operators, as well as safety issues associated with the transportation of aggregates. Reports indicate that some vehicles are not adequately covered, resulting in loose materials falling onto the roadway and posing significant hazards to other road users.

In response to these concerns, KPSM will implement regular traffic controls and enforcement measures to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols. Additionally, officers will monitor the arrival of aggregate barges in Sint Maarten and conduct comprehensive traffic controls on heavy equipment transporting these materials. These measures will include thorough inspections of both the technical condition of the vehicles and the validity of required documentation to ensure full compliance with road safety regulations.

KPSM urges all truck operators to properly secure their loads and adhere to responsible driving practices to mitigate risks and promote overall road safety.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the smooth and safe movement of traffic for all road users. The cooperation of businesses and individuals in upholding these safety standards is highly appreciated.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Strengthens-Oversight-of-Heavy-Equipment-for-Road-Safety.aspx