KPSM Traffic Department Begins Vehicle Inspections for Carnival 2025 Preparations | Government of Sint Maarten

As Sint Maarten prepares for the Carnival 2025 celebrations, the Traffic Department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is urging all vehicle owners participating in jump-ups and parades to have their vehicles inspected in advance.

The first official Carnival event, the Causeway Jump-Up, is scheduled for March 2025. To ensure a safe and well-organized celebration, vehicle inspections will be conducted on the following dates:

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

These dates are primarily for the Causeway Jump-Up, but vehicles participating in other jump-ups and parades may also be inspected.)

Additional inspection dates for other Carnival jump-ups and parades are as follows:

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025

The KPSM Traffic Department requests that all drivers ensure their vehicles meet the necessary safety requirements. A flyer detailing the specific requirements has been produced and made available by the Traffic Department.

Participants must also have all necessary documentation on hand during the inspection. The goal of these mandatory inspections is to enhance public safety and ensure that all vehicles participating in Carnival events comply with road safety regulations.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Traffic-Department-Begins-Vehicle-Inspections-for-Carnival-2025-Preparations.aspx