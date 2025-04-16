KPSM Urges Public to Celebrate Safely During Carnival 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

As Sint Maarten prepares to kick off Carnival 2025 on April 21st, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is intensifying its efforts to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all residents and visitors.

In preparation for the opening days of the Carnival festivities, KPSM has developed and launched an informative campaign featuring several posters in three different languages. These posters highlight various forms of punishable behavior and clearly state the fines and consequences for individuals who violate public safety laws during the Carnival season.

The posters will be distributed and published across KPSM’s official digital platforms over the coming days, ensuring that the public is well-informed about expected behavior and legal boundaries during the celebrations.

While Carnival is a time of joy and cultural expression, KPSM reminds the public that moderation, respect, and responsibility are key to a successful and safe festival. The police are calling on everyone to abide by the rules and laws that protect the safety and well-being of revelers, bystanders, the general public, and our valued visitors.

KPSM will maintain a strong presence throughout the Carnival period and will not hesitate to act against individuals engaging in violent or disruptive behavior.

Let’s work together to ensure Carnival 2025 is remembered for its vibrant culture and unity—not for unnecessary incidents.

Celebrate smart. Celebrate safe. Celebrate together.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Urges-Public-to-Celebrate-Safely-During-Carnival-2025.aspx