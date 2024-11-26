Kreative Session with E.sy Kennenga: explore your creativity! | FAXINFO

The Ö & Co Company invites the public to an exceptional Kreative Session with the Martinican artist E.sy Kennenga, on Saturday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Grand Case Beach Club.

This unique and free event for members (non-members €15) invites you to immerse yourself in a creative process combining text, melody and body composition, under the inspiring guidance of E.sy Kennenga. A singer-songwriter with reggae, dancehall and soul influences, this artist born in Martinique is recognized for his authentic and poetic artistic approach. During this workshop in partnership with the Compagnie Ö & Co led by the talented choreographer Peggy Oulerich, he will help you unleash your creativity and bring your ideas to life, step by step. The local dance company created in November 2022 works to promote art in all its forms, fostering unique artistic encounters. This Creative Session fits perfectly into this spirit, promising a moment rich in inspiration and sharing. Attention, places are limited, so don't delay in registering… This morning offers you a new opportunity to explore your artistic potential. _Vx

Info: 0690 54 97 07

