LAND MANAGEMENT: The Saint-Martin land agency is born! | FAXINFO

A major step forward for the people of Saint-Martin was signed on Thursday, October 31, at the Hôtel de la Collectivité. President Louis Mussington and Deputy Prefect Vincent Berton signed the agreement giving rise to the Saint-Martin Land Agency.

A key step and a long-standing priority for the President of the COM who wanted this legal framework to give the people of Saint-Martin the opportunity to regularize their land through title deeds. Saint-Martin is the third overseas community to benefit from a land agency, after Martinique and Mayotte. The constitutive agreement of the Saint-Martin Land Agency was signed on Thursday, October 3, in the presence of the media and teams from the Community and the State who participated in this long-term work, which required two years of joint efforts. Bernadette Davis, Vice-President in charge of the Living Environment and her teams, Isabelle Gorizia (DGA) and Sabrina Placidoux (Director of the Urban Development and Housing Department), Fabien Sese, Secretary General of the Prefecture, Marc-Etienne Pinauldt, State Administrator, responsible for the mission on the resolution of land disorders in Saint-Martin and Leila Tkouti, public accountant of Saint-Martin (DGFIP), all invested in this file. "A feeling of accomplishment and great pride to see us gathered today to realize a decisive step forward for the development and land security of our territory!", launched President Louis Mussington in the preamble.

In Saint-Martin, half of the land is not titled, the creation of a land agency is therefore a crucial step in the history of Saint-Martin. It reflects the strong will of the territorial executive and the State to sustainably resolve the complex issues of Saint-Martin land. The absence of property titles deprives many residents of the possibility of enhancing, but also of transferring and insuring their property, which limits development prospects. The agency will thus make it possible to identify, inventory and regularize land and real estate without title deeds. It will support citizens to guarantee the traceability of their property and help them re-establish their rights. Landowners who wish to do so will therefore be able to contact the Land Agency Counter free of charge to regularize their property. The agreement has 4 signatories: President Mussington, Prefect Berton, Mr. Daniel AINAMA, President of the Council of the Order of Chartered Surveyors of the Antilles and Guyana (apologies), as well as Caroline MOUTOU, President of the Chamber of the Regional Council of Notaries of St. Barthélemy, St. Martin and Guadeloupe, represented by Maître Placaud-Martin. "This signature is a fine example of collaboration between the State, the community of Saint-Martin, the Regional Council of Notaries, and the chartered surveyors of the Antilles and Guyana. Our common objective is to ensure that our compatriots see their property titled and that land becomes a driver of economic development and social stability," concluded the President. The agency will take off in 2025, once the operational team has been recruited and the Guichet is ready to receive the public.

