Last Monday, Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivité, and Pascal Berteaud, Director General of CEREMA, signed a framework agreement to support the development of a territorial project. CEREMA, a national public institution, supports communities in planning and transport.

This partnership aims to address major challenges: reconstruction after Hurricane Irma, adaptation to climate change, sustainable development and land preservation. The objective is to define a ten-year roadmap with a concerted action plan, aligned with the Community's Multi-Year Investment Plan (PPI).

The Centre for Studies and Expertise on Risks, the Environment, Mobility and Planning (CEREMA) will intervene in several areas: support for project management, research and innovation, advanced methodology, dissemination of knowledge, and financial engineering. Three key projects were presented: the territorial urban travel plan, the extension of the Grand-Case airport runway and the sanding of beaches. At the same time, Albéric Ellis, director of the port, presented the port extension project. Led by 2nd VP Bernadette Davis, a field visit allowed representatives to discover the sites concerned, such as the reconstruction of the Beach Hotel, in the presence of Philippe Seguin and Véronique, and the new 900 college. This collaboration reflects a proactive desire to develop the territory in a sustainable and resilient manner. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/amenagement-du-territoire-sappuyer-sur-lexpertise-technique-du-cerema/