Land use planning / Public lighting: the second phase of work illuminates new neighborhoods | FAXINFO

Since December 2022, the Community has been rolling out an ambitious public lighting rehabilitation program estimated at €12 million/year.

A first wave of work has already helped improve lighting in strategic neighborhoods such as Sandy Ground, Baie Nettle, Bellevue, Marigot Seafront, Colombier, Grand-Case and Quartier d'Orléans, marking a crucial step in post-Irma reconstruction.

This vast project is now entering its second phase, which began in February 2025.

The interventions now target Concordia, Agrément, Galisbay, and Friar's Bay, with a particular emphasis on areas that have remained in the shadows for too long.

In Concordia, Louis Constant Fleming and Léopold Mingau streets will benefit from an investment of €75169,07, while Spring Street and Joseph Richardson Street will have their lighting renovated for €361294,83.

Other axes, such as rue du Soleil Levant and rue Jean-Luc Hamlet, will be equipped for €78263,30.

In Agrément, the Samuel Maccow and Louis Brooks impasses will receive solar streetlights for €75169,07.

The main roads are not left out. Route de l'Espérance in Grand-Case will be rehabilitated for €515866,90, Rue de Hollande for €561027, and Boulevard Hubert Petit in Galisbay for €131769.

This action is part of a clear desire for Louis Mussington: to make all insufficiently lit neighborhoods safer.

Led by the Living Environment and Ecological Transition Delegation, chaired by Bernadette Davis, the project benefits from a valuable support from European funds. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/amenagement-du-territoire-eclairage-public-la-deuxieme-phase-des-travaux-illumine-de-nouveaux-quartiers/