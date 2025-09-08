A rough landing

The flight ws2276, operated by a Boeing 737-800, landed abruptly on the runway before the right main landing gear did not give way under the pressure. The right engine hit the ground, causing sparks and an emergency shutdown of the aircraft. Witnesses reported a dramatic, but controlled, scene.

Emergency evacuation successful

Despite the violence of the impact, the 143 passengers and 6 crew members have been safely evacuated using emergency slides. The emergency services, already mobilized on site, quickly secured the area and deployed foam around the device as a precaution.

"Thanks to the excellence of the airport staff and the cooperation of the passengers, the evacuation took place without injuries or panic," said an airport security official.

Temporary closure of the airport

Following the incident, the track was temporarily closed, affecting several regional flights. Specialized equipment was mobilized to remove the plane from the runway, a process that lasted several hours.

Le Prime Minister Luc Mercelina praised the efficiency of the emergency services and expressed gratitude to the airport staff:

"This incident could have turned tragic. We are relieved that no lives were endangered."

An investigation is underway

There’s nothing quite like a technical investigation was opened to determine the exact cause of the landing gear collapse. WestJet representatives, as well as investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), are expected on site.

Princess Juliana Airport partially reopened Sunday evening, with temporary traffic restrictions. WestJet apologized to passengers and pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-train-datterrissage-se-casse-en-touchant-la-piste-evacuation-dun-boeing-737-westjet-a-sint-maarten/