Launch of the 2021-2027 programming of European funds in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Gathered at the Anse Marcel Beach Club on Tuesday June 6, the officials took part in the seminar to launch the new programming of European funds, delayed by the covid health crisis. All the envelopes allocated to Saint-Martin, on the rise, are 200 million euros.

Several new features are added to the 2021-2027 program, the funds mobilized only concern the territory of Saint-Martin, detaching itself from Guadeloupe. In addition, the Collectivity will have management authority over part of the ERDF, with projects promoting the competitiveness of SMEs, research, innovation, the development of information and communication technologies or the transition to a with low emissions for an envelope of €58,8 million. For the ESF+ and projects promoting youth employment and the promotion of social inclusion, €20M will be allocated via calls for projects which will be published in the second half of 2023. Structural funds for recovery (REACT-EU) reach €27m for the ERDF in Saint-Martin and €8m for the ESF. The development of agriculture and support for rurality (EAFRD) has a budget of €4,9 million. Projects linked to maritime affairs, fishing and aquaculture (FEAMPA) benefit from €3,9 million. For the INTERREG programs which enabled the removal and treatment of wrecks in the Simpson Bay lagoon in 2014-2020 and which, for the prefect Vincent Berton, "give flesh to the cooperation with Sint Maarten", 67,9, €XNUMX million will help, among other things, with the construction of two hydraulic structures against flooding. The State is therefore strengthening its action in Saint-Martin for Saint-Martin through the European Union. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/lancement-de-la-programmation-2021-2027-des-fonds-europeens-a-saint-martin/