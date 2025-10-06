Law Night 2025: focus on road crime | FAXINFO

Friday, October 3rd, the Night of Law was held in the public room of the Saint-Martin local court. From 14 p.m. to 16 p.m., roundtable discussions and speakers from the justice and gendarmerie sectors took place before an audience composed mainly of young middle and high school students. A look back at this 2025 edition.

Olivier Canale-Fatou, director of the association France Victims 978, and Marie-George Martinvalet-Turinay, juvenile judge, introduced the session of this annual event which is intended as the “celebration of our Constitution” and whose content focused specifically on road safety, a crucial subject in Saint-Martin.

Before the conference-debate began, a short scene aimed at young people was performed by Laurence Blanc and an actor from the company " Heads of Art », recreating a situation of a road traffic offense on a motorcycle by a young person and his arrest by a police officer reminding him of the law, which greatly amused the audience.

A first round table bringing together Hugues Loyez, commander of the gendarmerie, Bruno Bittmann, vice-president of the court, and the deputy public prosecutor, looked into the phenomenon: " Road crime caused 37 accidents, 42 injuries and 2 deaths on the roads of Saint-Martin in 2024. the commander reminds us.

A second session was devoted in more depth to the criminal risks in the event of a road traffic offense and the specific dangers linked to addictions (alcohol and drugs), which aroused a lot of curiosity and questions among the young audience.

A public particularly concerned by these major issues, two-wheeler drivers in Saint-Martin being increasingly younger, more numerous and more reckless on the roads.

The event ended with a debate session that did not fail to recall the basic principles of road safety and sometimes also the ambiguities that the justice system must face when it comes to judging young people who have committed crimes.

