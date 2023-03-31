LEISURE: Aquagym this Sunday morning in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

As announced in our edition yesterday, the weekend will be busy for the trainees of the training of the Professional Certificate of Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming. In this context, Anthony Seguin is organizing his Aquagym morning in Grand-Case this Sunday, April 2.

As a reminder, the nine future lifeguards following the training of the Professional Certificate of Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming must validate the first two credits for continue their training. To do this, each candidate must organize a day of entertainment focused on aquatic sports activities for the public. Anthony Seguin chose Aquagym and its many health benefits this Sunday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grand-Case Beach Club (Petite Plage).

With this morning of discovery of aquagym which will begin with collective warm-ups, participants will be able to learn about aquagym/fitness, aquaboxing, aquazumba and aquatonic. The event is free and open to all. The car park located above the Grand-Case Beach Club conference room will be open for the occasion, the public is therefore invited to use it, whether to participate in the event or to attend it as a observer to support Anthony in obtaining the first two modules of his lifeguard certificate. Registrations are open (see info). Good luck Anthony! _Vx

Info (whatsapp): 06 90 30 29 18

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/loisirs-aquagym-ce-dimanche-matin-a-grand-case/