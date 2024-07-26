LEISURE: Saint-Martin has its open-air cinema throughout the month of August! | FAXINFO

Every weekend until August 24, the “August at the cinema” operation is back in action.

Initiated by the COM, this completely free invitation to the open-air cinema will travel from neighborhood to neighborhood to the delight of residents. After six years of absence, the “August at the Cinema” event is back from August 3 to 24. The screenings will begin at 19:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The period preceding the start of the school year is often a usually slack period in terms of activities. The Community of Saint-Martin has therefore decided to offer outdoor cinema sessions to keep the children present in the area occupied during this period.

To compensate for the absence of a cinema, the Community offers fun and recreational activities for young people in the neighborhoods and their families. An opportunity to create a friendly moment promoting exchanges and social cohesion within neighborhoods.

Bring your chairs and blankets to make yourself comfortable. Sale of food and refreshments will be at your disposal on site. Good films to all.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/loisirs-saint-martin-fait-son-cinema-en-plein-air-tout-le-mois-daout/