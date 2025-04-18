LEISURE: Solidarity Easter Egg Hunt on April 20 | FAXINFO

The Leo Club Safari invites families to its big event on Sunday, April 20th. egg hunt Easter, organized at Bellevue GardensFrom 13 p.m., young and old alike are expected for a festive afternoon, under the sign of games, food and solidarity.

Three egg hunts are planned, divided by age groups (2-7 years, 8-12 years and 13-19 years), so that everyone can fully enjoy the experience. many lots will reward the luckiest. Games, animations, and a gourmet refreshment bar will also be on the program, without forgetting the exceptional participation of the association Rinky Roll, which will offer children roller skating activities, for even more fun.

Tickets (€10/$12 per child or teenager) are available online using the QR code on the poster. All benefits of this action will be donated to solidarity projects Led by the Leo Club Safari, this is a practical way to combine business with pleasure by supporting the local community. A joyful and intergenerational moment not to be missed, where each egg found will help sow a little more solidarity in our region. _Vx

Info: 06 90 74 69 38 – leoclubsafari@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/loisirs-chasse-aux-oeufs-solidaire-le-20-avril/