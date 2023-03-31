LEISURE: The Easter holiday program with the CTOS | FAXINFO

The Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires organizes a Collective Reception of Minors Without accommodation, for children from 6 to 12 years old, during the Easter holidays.
Outings, manual activities, treasure hunts, sports activities… are planned on the program from April 3 to 14, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m. and Monday to Friday.
These receptions will be held in the following schools:
– Evelina HALLEY kindergarten
– Jean ANSELME kindergarten
– Emile CHOISY elementary school
– St MAXIMIN elementary school
The price for the 2 weeks is 50 euros per child, meals included. All registrations are made at the annex of the CTOS, former Évelina HALLEY school in Marigot at the following times:
– Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 14 p.m.
– Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Documents required :
– Copy of the notebook
vaccination
(pages 90 to 93)
– Copy of civil liability insurance
