LEISURE: The Easter holiday program with the CTOS | FAXINFO

The Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires organizes a Collective Reception of Minors Without accommodation, for children from 6 to 12 years old, during the Easter holidays.

Outings, manual activities, treasure hunts, sports activities… are planned on the program from April 3 to 14, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m. and Monday to Friday.

These receptions will be held in the following schools:

– Evelina HALLEY kindergarten

– Jean ANSELME kindergarten

– Emile CHOISY elementary school

– St MAXIMIN elementary school

The price for the 2 weeks is 50 euros per child, meals included. All registrations are made at the annex of the CTOS, former Évelina HALLEY school in Marigot at the following times:

– Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 14 p.m.

– Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Documents required :

– Copy of the notebook

vaccination

(pages 90 to 93)

– Copy of civil liability insurance

