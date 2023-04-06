Lifeguard training: 45 people at Grand-Case Aquagym | FAXINFO

This Sunday, April 2, Anthony Seguin offered the public his aquatic activity animation as part of his training to become a lifeguard. Forty-five people jumped into the water to follow his program.

Last weekend was busy for the trainees of the Professional Certificate of Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming set up by the Community and the Resource Center of Expertise and Sports Performance Antilles Guyane (CREPS) with the human and logistical support of the association Tous à l'Ô thanks to Boris Villemin. Three of them concretized their sports animation to obtain the first two modules of their training. Anthony Seguin managed to charm the crowd with his morning of aquagym this Sunday April 2 at the Grand Case Beach Club. As with previous events, other trainees or professionals join the activity to lend a hand, bring their expertise or lead a session. The aquagym session was therefore given by the excellent Francine, a state-certified lifeguard, to 17 participants in the swimming pool of the Grand Case Beach Club. The trainees also following the training of the BPJEPS AAN, Célya and Esteban, were in charge of co-animating, respectively and with Anthony, the aquazumba and aquatonic lessons with a hint of coast for the latter and a energy that they did not fail to communicate to the various people whose enthusiasm was palpable. The morning took place in an atmosphere now typical of the activities offered by future lifeguards: friendly, welcoming and supportive. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-maitre-nageur-45-personnes-a-laquagym-de-grand-case/