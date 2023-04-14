Lifeguard training: Kô Lanta in Friar’s Bay this Saturday, April 15 | FAXINFO

Initially scheduled for mid-March and postponed due to inclement weather, Karen Le Rest's animation project as part of the training for the Professional Certificate for Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming will take place this Saturday, April 15 at Friar's Bay from 8 a.m. to 13 p.m. with the inter-company Kô Lanta.

Set up by the Collectivité of Saint-Martin with the CREPS Antilles Guyane and the association Tous à l'Ô, the lifeguard training requires the validation of the first two modules by the concretization of a day of animation around the aquatic activities offered to the public. Karen Le Rest, one of the trainees in the running, has chosen to revisit the famous game show with her inter-company Kô Lanta which will be held on Friar's Bay beach this Saturday April 15 from 8 a.m. to 13 p.m. This edition sees registrations already closed but the public is cordially invited to attend the event to support the competing teams. The association Tous à l'Ô, faithful support, offers here the opportunity to strengthen mutual aid and solidarity in games of challenges in the water putting all the senses to the test. "The activities selected encourage self-transcendence, strengthen cohesion, help to learn from each other and help to get to know each other better," says Karen Le Rest. Four teams, two of which represent the Choisy clinic, are expected for the inauguration and will compete to win as many comforts as possible in six events. The participants are left to themselves without the possibility of resorting to outside help. They will need to demonstrate strategy, agility, endurance, cooperation and imagination to win the games. On the program: speed race, activities modifying the sense of orientation, creative activities, organization of group life, balance and underwater challenge. The first test will be the apnea challenge where the participants all engage in an aquagym session to music. When this stops, each of them will have to perform a ventral flotation, head in the water. The first to catch their breath will be eliminated from the challenge, but will continue with the aquagym session. And as the famous slogan says, in the end, there will only be one left… Karen already thanks those who have contributed to the realization of her playful and exciting project: the Collectivity, the Friar's Bay sailing club, Wind Adventure, Rancho Del'Sol, Moringa, les Mets Tissés, Tous à l'Ô, Dauphin Telecom, Select Wine, Ô top vegetables, Friar's Bay Beach Café, Web Designer ArsN, Pelikaan Brassery and Palm Court. See you this Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. at Friar's Bay! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-formation-maitre-nageur-ko-lanta-a-friars-bay-ce-samedi-15-avril/