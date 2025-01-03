LIFESTYLE: Detox and fitness after the holidays: a return to basics | FAXINFO

The end-of-year celebrations in Saint-Martin, with their rich and festive dishes, often leave a need for detox and fitness. On the island, local traditions offer a natural approach to regaining vitality and well-being.

On the food side, green juices made from aloe vera, lemon and moringa are popular for purifying the body. Moringa, which has been rediscovered for some time, is rich in nutrients and antioxidants and strengthens the immune system.

Traditional pharmacopoeia plays a central role: infusions of Indian wood, lemongrass ("bush tea") or okra for their purifying properties. Lemongrass also helps relieve bloating and relax the nervous system. Hibiscus flowers improve blood circulation. Local plants, such as spike grass (wound care, blood sugar) or flamboyant (fever, inflammation), complete these well-being practices.

On the sporting front, walks along our magnificent beaches and the climb to Pic Paradis combine gentle physical activity and connection with nature. Although a little chilly at this time of year, sea bathing, rich in minerals, promotes relaxation and eliminates toxins.

Reappropriating this ancestral knowledge means taking care of yourself and honoring the cultural riches of Saint-Martin, always making sure to seek advice from a health professional. _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/lifestyle-detox-et-remise-en-forme-apres-les-fetes-un-retour-aux-sources/