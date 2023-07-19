LITERATURE: Free distribution of the book The Old House this Saturday July 22 at the Amuseum Naturalis | FAXINFO

The association Les Fruits de Mer invites the public to celebrate the launch of the bilingual book The Old House this Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Old House located in Quartier d'Orléans now houses the Amuseum Naturalis. Delta Petroleum is sponsoring free copies of the book for everyone who attends the launch.

Overlooking Coconut Grove in the Quartier d'Orléans, "The Old House" has been part of the history of the island of Saint-Martin for more than 250 years. Very few buildings from his era survive today. The building highlights the craftsmanship and know-how of many generations of Saint-Martinois, from those who laid the foundations in the 1700s to those who worked carpentry, tile and cement in the last century. "We are thrilled to share this book with the public, and thank Delta for supporting the launch," said Jenn Yerkes, President of Les Fruits de Mer. of the association Les Fruits de Mer. They were the original sponsors of the first Amuseum Naturalis in Grand-Case, and now they are helping us to share this special book”. The book explores various aspects of The Old House, from its architecture and craftsmanship to its role in salt production and its depiction in art. The book includes interviews with the late Elise Hyman, who worked at the Orient Bay salt pond in her youth, and Sir Roland Richardson, who created an engraving of the house and featured its story in an early issue of the Discover magazine. The book The Old House is bilingual in French and English.

It is available free online at lesfruitsdemer.com. The print edition at the book launch will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22 at Amuseum Naturalis. The public is invited to visit this exciting place every day of the week, from sunrise to sunset. The free museum features exhibits about The Old House itself and many other parts of St. Maarten's nature, heritage, and culture. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/litterature-distribution-gratuite-du-livre-the-old-house-ce-samedi-22-juillet-a-lamuseum-naturalis/