LITERATURE: Meeting between authors-teachers and the public at the Concordia Library | FAXINFO

The public reading service of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin organized a meeting on Wednesday, May 31 between authors-teachers and the public at the Concordia Library.

During the meeting hosted by Chance Danielle, five local writers were honoured: Mr. Frank Lopez, Josélyne Arnell, Serge Gumbs, Rosy Larose and Andy Armongon, in the presence of Vice-Rector Christophe Harry.

The discussion points focused on inspiration, the key themes and subjects that the authors wanted to convey to readers through their works, the journey of the writers, the use of their works as a teaching medium, their future projects and advice. aimed at teachers who are interested in writing and would like to become writers.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin would like to thank the library for this great literary initiative, as well as the authors for sharing their experience, their valuable advice and their passion for writing.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/litterature-rencontre-entre-auteurs-enseignants-et-le-public-a-la-bibliotheque-de-concordia/