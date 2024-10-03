LITERATURE: Release of volume 2 of the novel “Big Rock” by Robert Romney | FAXINFO

English teacher then regional English education inspector in Guadeloupe and representative of the Rector of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy from 2007 to 2010, Robert Romney has just published the sequel to his novel entitled "Big Rock".

In this volume II of "Big Rock", the author from Saint-Martin, who was named Knight of the National Order of Merit and Officer of the Academic Palms, manages to create a clever fusion of feelings and realism without any embellishment. We dive into a deep nostalgia for yesteryear, marked by innocence and wonder. On the other hand, the astute reader will not fail to detect important facts such as the contrast between the idyllic Saint-Martin of his childhood and the current Saint-Martin caught up in the whirlwind of modernity. The author, who is fond of English literature, transports us into a world reminiscent of the great Irish writer James Joyce's "In Search of Lost Time" in the same vein as Marcel Proust. He evokes a feeling, an atmosphere, a community preserved from all violence. As we progress through the story, the reader becomes aware of the spiritual dimension of "Big Rock". Robert Romney pleads for an island that has confidence in itself, for an island that knows how to welcome newcomers, is concerned with preserving its personality and faithful to its roots. "Big Rock" has lived, but what about the pride, the "fighting spirit" of the ancestors who had to leave their island to participate in the digging of the Panama Canal, in the reconstruction of New Deal America, and to work in Curaçao and Aruba in the oil industry, not to mention in the sugar cane industry in Santo Domingo. The sequel to Robert Romney's novel "Big Rock" is already available at the Librairie des Iles in Concordia for €17. Enjoy your reading! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/litterature-sortie-du-tome-2-du-roman-big-rock-de-robert-romney/