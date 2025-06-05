LITERATURE: Safiyya F. Chance publishes her first book | FAXINFO

The United Women Book Club welcomes the publication of the very first book by Safiyya F. Chance, an active member and club secretary. Originally from Saint Martin, the young woman has distinguished herself in recent years by promoting local talent, notably with her blog “Sxm's Big Talk,” launched in 2013.

A graduate in political science from Lumière Lyon 2 University and certified in stress management by the Yale School of Medicine, Safiyya F. Chance now combines her literary commitment with her role as medical secretary at CIST 97.1 in Marigot.

As the head of the United Women Book Club's French-speaking Literary Circle, she becomes the group's first reader to make the transition to the other side of the page. Her book will be officially launched within the club next month.

As a literary ambassador for the 2025 Saint-Martin Book Fair, Safiyya will present her work this Thursday, June 5, during this 22nd edition. This recognition marks a turning point in her career and a source of pride for an entire community of readers and aspiring authors.

