LITERATURE: Vibrant tribute to Maryse Condé | FAXINFO

On April 20, the literary association United Women Book Club, in collaboration with Swali-ka at Sandy's Too in La Savane, gathered to honor the extraordinary legacy of Maryse Condé, an imposing figure in the literary world.

Affectionately nicknamed the “Grande Dame” of the literary sphere, Maryse Condé transcended simple writing. Her influence extended far beyond her role as a writer, she was a playwright, award-winning novelist, critic and activist. His death on April 2, 2024, at the age of 90, marked the end of an era, but his legacy continues to inspire generations. The tribute ceremony, organized by the UWBC, was a poignant reflection on the multifaceted contributions of Maryse Condé. Participants immersed themselves in his works through readings and personal testimonies, accompanied by the rhythmic rhythm of the drums. A moment of silence, punctuated by a candle lighting ceremony, served as a solemn reminder of its lasting impact. Sidonie Voukamba, of the “UWBC Literary Circle,” eloquently narrated the life journey of the “Grande Dame,” capturing the essence of her literary talent and her unwavering commitment to social change. Safiyya Chance, secretary of the association and host of the event, shared her personal connection with the work of Maryse Condé, influencing her own life. Powerful readings by Axelle Kaulanjan, author of an article on Maryse Condé, as well as heartfelt contributions from Stephie Gumbs, Derothee Desbonnes, Christelle Clémente and Melba Wescott deeply touched the audience, further illustrating the profound impact of Maryse's work Condé on individuals from diverse backgrounds. In conclusion, UWBC President Danielle Chance urged participants to cherish the memory of Maryse Condé by immersing themselves in her writings. By embracing the power of literature, UWBC is committed to preserving its heritage and continuing its mission to inspire positive change through the transformative power of words. _VX

Guadeloupe: presidential agreement to rename the airport

At the end of the national tribute ceremony to Maryse Condé on Monday April 15 at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France in Paris, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron confided to the journalists present that he had given his agreement to rename the Guadeloupe airport, currently Caribbean Pole, in the name of the author from Marie-Galante. The idea had also been launched by another author of Marie-Galante, Max Rippon, in 2018. On April 6, 2024, a few days after the death of Maryse Condé, the president of the Guadeloupe Region, Ary Chalus, publicly announced its intention to propose the name of the writer to rename the airport. Another beautiful tribute to the great Maryse Condé.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/litterature-vibrant-hommage-a-maryse-conde/