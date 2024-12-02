LITERATURE / Writings of the Americas Festival: an exchange of stories in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

On November 27, 2024, Saint-Martin hosted an exceptional stopover of the Festival Écritures des Amériques, an unmissable event for literature enthusiasts. Organized in partnership with the Association Coffee & Soda Biscuits and the Nomades Open Mic, it took place in the warm setting of the 978 Sanctorum Lounge in Rambaud.

The public had the opportunity to discover the writers Stéphane Pair and Polina Panassenko, who together explored the theme of “The Ghosts of Violence”, a reflection on individual and collective memories. Stéphane Pair, journalist and author, presented his novel “Furies Caraïbe”, a thriller rooted in the turbulent history of Haiti. Through its two female characters, it questions the place of women in a man’s world and explores the memory of slavery and violence. Polina Panassenko, author and translator, shared the inspiration behind her first novel “Tenir sa langue” written on the island of La Désirade, which tells the story of a Soviet family from the 90s who settle in France. This novel, marked by a quest for identity and language that resonates particularly in our multilingual territory, addresses the issue of integration and belonging through the narrator's experience, between her Russian heritage and learning French. This fascinating literary meeting allowed participants to discuss profound cultural and historical questions, and to deepen their understanding of the issues of memory, identity and language. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/litterature-festival-ecritures-des-ameriques-un-echange-dhistoires-a-saint-martin/