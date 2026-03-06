Living Museum: a breakfast to forge new connections | FAXINFO

On Tuesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Living Museum, supported by Art for Science and located in Hope Estate, invites partners and associations to a breakfast for discussionOpen to all, this unique space blends art, inclusion, and mental health, offering an accessible space for expression and creation without distinction. The morning will begin with a mini-conference, “Art For Science,” dedicated to brain plasticity, followed by an update on the Living Museum’s projects and those of the… Mutual Support Group (GEM), the presentation of the 2026 guidelines and the signing of agreements. A friendly gathering to discover the program and consider future collaborations. How to Register : urlr.me/NkQq78

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/living-museum-un-petit-dejeuner-pour-tisser-de-nouveaux-liens/