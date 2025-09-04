LIVING MUSEUM: Hip-hop workshop with the Boby Kontwol association | FAXINFO

The Living Museum at Hope Estate will host a hip-hop dance initiation workshop, at 10 a.m. This session, open to all, will allow to discover the basics of iconic disciplines such as breaking, popping or new styleIn a fun and accessible spirit, the objective is to give everyone the opportunity to become familiar with this urban culture, both artistic and sporting, booming among the younger generations.

The event is taking place in partnership with the Guadeloupean association Boby Kontwol, created in 2022. Founded around four pillars (dance, rap, DJing and graffiti), she hears promote hip-hop culture in all its forms. More than an artistic approach, the association defends a educational and social approach, by placing personal support and collective cohesion at the heart of its action.

The benefits of hip-hop dancing

Hip-hop dance is not limited to a stage performance. It constitutes a real physical activity, beneficial for both health and morale. Its dynamic movements strengthen endurance, muscular strength and coordination, while channeling energy and promoting the self-confidence. On a mental level, it acts as an outlet, allowing one to express one's emotions, to reduce stress and develop concentration. More than a hobby, it becomes a tool for well-being and a vector of creativity.

Ce new workshop at the Living Museum, located at 38 rue Caraïbes in Hope Estate, is therefore a unique opportunity to learn about this world in the company of people invested in transmission and sharing. See you tomorrow from 10am to 12pm! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/living-museum-atelier-hip-hop-avec-lassociation-boby-kontwol/