LIVING MUSEUM: Unique contemporary dance workshop for 7-10 year olds | FAXINFO

Tomorrow afternoon, Hope Estate Living Museum will open its doors to young people for a unique workshop: a introduction to contemporary dance specially designed for children from 7 to 10 years old.

At the controls, the ingenious one choreographer Peggy Oulerich of the Ö and Co company, whose creative universe combines audacity and sensitivity. For two hours, children will be able to experiment with a discipline where personal expression takes precedence over performance, in a caring and fun environment.

Contemporary dance engages the body as a whole, promoting motor skills and balance. But its benefits are not limited to the physical level: by providing a non-verbal way of expressing emotions, dance allows children to release their tensions and develop their creativity. This expressive dimension has also shown positive effects in therapeutic contexts, as for people with Huntington's disease, where dance contributes to reduce stress related to uncontrolled movements. Finally, beyond the individual movement, contemporary dance creates connections : sharing a session with other children encourages mutual support, complicity and the pleasure of developing together.

The workshop will be held Wednesday, September 10, from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m., at the Living Museum (38 Caribbean Street, Hope Estate)A unique opportunity for children aged 7 to 10 to discover an artistic discipline that moves the body as much as it enriches the mind. _Vx

