LOCAL LIFE / 2026 Census: the campaign is about to be launched | FAXINFO

News from the Collectivity of Saint-Martin opens with the launch of the campaign census of the 2026 population, conducted in partnership with the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (InseeThis operation will take place from Thursday, January 15th to Saturday, February 21st, across the entire territory.



census takers sworn in by INSEE and mandated by the local authority are preparing to walk through the island’s neighborhoods in order to reach the pre-selected householdsPlaced under the coordination of Rosette Parotte, Head of the Census & Addressing DepartmentThe team’s mission is to identify the residents of the affected housing, in strict compliance with confidentiality rules.

The selected households received prior access to letter from the President of the Collectivity, Louis Mussingtoninforming them of this initiative. The president emphasized the importance of this operation, which allows for “a better understanding of the evolution of the territory and access to reliable information to improve everyone’s daily life.”

In practical terms, the census allows us toadapting public servicesto support the economic development,adjust state funding and to anticipate the future needs of the population. Residents will be able to answer the questionnaire directly to the census taker, who will be equipped with a official map, or by Internetthanks to the information provided.

The local authority calls on the population concerned to to give the census takers the warmest welcomeemphasizing that this is a a simple, civic and essential gesture for the future of the island.

Info: 0690 74 98 29 – www.le-recensement-et-moi.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-recensement-2026-la-campagne-en-passe-detre-lancee/