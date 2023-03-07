LOCAL LIFE: 27 children learn about rescue at sea | FAXINFO

As part of the training for the Professional Certificate for Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming, Léa Rochery, future lifeguard, presented last Saturday her day of activities dedicated to rescue on the Galion beach.

If the morning weather was not conducive to an outdoor activity, the afternoon sun shone high in the sky to give Léa every chance to validate two of the four credits of the lifeguard training that she is currently following. This Saturday, March 4, his rescue initiation project materialized with 27 young people aged 10 to 17, a united team made up of seven other trainees; a qualified lifeguard and Léa's tutor, Boris Villemin of the Tous à l'Ô association, without whom the event would not have been possible. Thanks to the latter's rescue equipment, Léa has offered children and teenagers a myriad of rescue-oriented activities. After a proper warm-up on the beach, the young people were divided into groups to practice lifeguards. The competition raged during the rescue-paddle race, in groups of two, the children launched themselves into the water, sailing on this board essential for any rescue at sea. The rescue and towing buoys were also solicited by the young people who were very involved during the exercises, motivating each other loudly and showing themselves to be particularly effective during emergency situation simulations. After the effort during this event as promising as revealing of vocation, William of the Red Cross proceeded to the educational and theoretical component by recalling the numbers that save: 15 SAMU, 18 Firefighters, 17 Police, 114 for people who are dumb or hard of hearing (SMS). The 27 young participants were attentive to the behavior to adopt in the event of a call to an emergency service: describe the condition of the rescued person, give their identity and telephone number, specify their location, explain the situation, answer to questions from professionals and only hang up if given permission. Léa was responsible for describing to the children the first aid certificates available to young people: PSC1 from the age of 10, bathing surveillance certificate from the age of 16, BNSSA (swimmer-rescuer) from the age of 17. , or even the lifeguard certificate for the most passionate like Léa. The day ended with a snack around a discussion to raise awareness of environmental protection and respect for nature. Two themes already dear to the hearts of the young participants who left proud and happy. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-27-enfants-sinitient-au-sauvetage-en-mer/