LOCAL LIFE: 3.000 people registered for the Fête de la Mer | FAXINFO

Last Saturday and Sunday, the bay of Grand-Case was transformed into a water sports show for the 13th edition of the Fête de la Mer. True to its reputation, the event brought together an impressive crowd including 3.000 people who participated in the activities over the entire weekend.

The organizing team is delighted with this success; the unbeatable Fête de la Mer, supported by the Métimer association and its many partners, did not experience any incidents and took place in a warm atmosphere. With its new office with Matt Balege as president, Métimer had a thousand people registered for activities last Saturday and double that for Sunday. Thanks to the unfailing commitment of Métimer members, partners, volunteers and operators, this 13th edition will remain engraved in everyone's memory. A little nod to Béatrice Wojcik, former president of Métimer, and Alexina Paya, former coordinator, for their dedication. With more than fifteen motorized and non-motorized activities at low prices, the event will delight young and old alike. The event closed with emotion on Sunday at the end of the day, leaving us dreaming of a future edition… _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-3-000-personnes-inscrites-a-la-fete-de-la-mer/